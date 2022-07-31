Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $1bn in UK in June 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1bn were announced in the UK in June 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Nothing Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 74.7% over the previous month of $595.26m and a rise of 2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.02bn.

The UK held a 12.34% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.43bn in June 2022.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 52 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 48.57% over the previous month and a rise of 15.56% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 50.6% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $525m, against the overall value of $1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT Ventures,GV Management Co,Qualcomm and Tony Fadell $200m venture financing deal with Nothing Technology

2) The $100m venture financing of Codat by Canapi Ventures,Index Ventures,J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners,PayPal Ventures,Plaid and Shopify

3) ANZ Bank New Zealand,Bellis Phantom Holdco,HSBC,Outward VC Fund,SEI Investments and The Goldman Sachs Group $80m venture financing deal with Bud Financial

4) The $80m venture financing of Cleo AI by Sofina

5) 645 Ventures,Firstminute Capital,NFX partners,QED Investors and TriplePoint Capital $65m venture financing deal with Shop Circle

