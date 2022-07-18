Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $233.7m in Canada in June 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $233.7m were announced in Canada in June 2022, led by $60m venture financing of Delphia Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 0.3% over the previous month of $234.35m and a drop of 58.01% when compared with the last 12-month average of $556.38m.

Canada held a 2.77% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.43bn in June 2022.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Canada recorded 25 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 92.31% over the previous month and a rise of 25.00% over the 12-month average.

Canada technology industry cross border venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 65.5% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $153.06m, against the overall value of $233.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cumberland DRW,FJ Labs,FTX Ventures,Lattice Ventures,M13 Ventures,Multicoin Capital Management,Ribbit Capital,Thomas Bailey and Valor Equity Partners $60m venture financing deal with Delphia Technologies

2) The $42m venture financing of Mentimeter by Alfven Didrikson,Creades and Nordstjernan Growth

3) Acronym Venture Capital,PSG Equity and ScaleUP Ventures $21.33m venture financing deal with Penny AI Technologies

4) The $19.24m venture financing of POTLOC by BDC Venture Capital,Brightspark Ventures,Cap Horn Invest,DESJARDINS CAPITAL,Ecofuel ,First Ascent Ventures and Investissement Quebec

5) Canonical Crypto Fund,Contango Capital Partners,EBT Group,FTX Ventures,Panony,Serum,Sino Global Capital,Staking Facilities and Tess Ventures $10.5m venture financing deal with Lightbeam Data Labs

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.