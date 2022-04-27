Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $4.2bn in Europe in March 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $4.2bn were announced in Europe in March 2022, led by $768m venture financing of Getir, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 87.2% over the previous month of $2.26bn and a rise of 27.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.31bn.

Europe held a 30.99% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $13.65bn in March 2022. With an 8.06% share and deals worth $1.1bn, France was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 165 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 1.23% over the previous month and a rise of 11.49% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 60 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 45.4% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.92bn, against the overall value of $4.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),Alpha Wave Global,Mubadala Investment,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tiger Global Management $768m venture financing deal with Getir

2) The $549m venture financing of Doctolib by Bpifrance Participations,Eurazeo and General Atlantic

3) A.P. Moeller Holding,G SQUARED,Northzone Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund II,The Disruptive Fund and Unbound $250m venture financing deal with FreightHub

4) The $187.08m venture financing of Oakbrook Finance by Atalaya Capital Management and JPMorgan Chase

5) Bpifrance Large Venture,Hi Inov,Highland Europe Technology Growth,One Peak Partners,REVAIA and Statkraft Ventures $165.73m venture financing deal with Deepki

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

