The $250m venture financing of reddit was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.69bn were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 26.1% over the previous month of $6.35bn and a rise of 34.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.49bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.06bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.64bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 61 deals, followed by the India with 28 and the UK with 27.

In 2021, as of February, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $11.03bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 79.5% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 22.1% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $4.69bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital Operations, Tencent Holdings and VY Capital’s $250m venture financing of reddit

2) The $250m venture financing of Dapper Labs by Coatue Management

3) CPE Capital, Guotai Junan International, Hedosophia, Jinsha River Ventures, Lime Brokerage, Manbang Group, Mayfield Fund, Science Applications International, Sequoia Capital Operations and Wanxiang International Investment’ $200m venture financing of PlusAI

4) The $180m venture financing of Nexthink by Highland Europe Fund, Index Ventures and Permira Growth Opportunities Fund

5) Creandum, GP Bullhound, Kinnevik and Sprints Capital Management’s venture financing of Vivino for $155m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.