Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $7.2bn in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022

Led by $805m venture financing of Verse Innovation, total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $7.2bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 38.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $11.74bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 29.82% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $24.11bn in Q2 2022. With a 9.91% share and deals worth $2.39bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 386 cross border deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 13.84% over the previous quarter and a drop of 11.62% over the last four-quarter average. India recorded 104 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals accounted for 30.6% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2.2bn, against the overall value of $7.2bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Luxor Capital Group,Sofina Group and Sumeru Ventures $805m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

2) The $671.45m venture financing of Guangzhou Yuexin Semiconductor Technology by CMB International Capital,GAC Capital,GF Securities Asset Management (Guangdong),Guangdong Semiconductor and Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund,Guangzhou Science City Group,Lanpu Venture,SAIC Investment,Walden International (China),yingke capital and Yuexiu Industrial Fund

3) Asia Investment Capital Holdings,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Hongwei Capital,Jiyuan Capital,Pavilion Capital,Starr Capital,Taihe Capital,Yuanfeng Capital and Yumeng Capital $300m venture financing deal with Maggie Technology (Beijing)

4) The $225m venture financing of UpGrad Education by Educational Testing Service and Lupa Systems

5) 5Y Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DCM Ventures,Future Capital Partners,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Linear Capital,M31 Capital,Mingshi Capital,Sequoia Capital China,The Carlyle Group,Tiger Global Management,Warburg Pincus,Wuyuan Capital and Xianghe Capital $200m venture financing deal with Sensors Data

