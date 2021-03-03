Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $772.89m were announced in the in Q4 2020, with $130m Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures’ venture financing, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 106.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 42.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $543.13m.

Israel held a 6.80% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.37bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, Israel recorded 40 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 53.85% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 29.03% over the last four-quarter average.

Israel technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 53.8% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $416m, against the overall value of $772.89m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures’ $130m venture financing of Cato Networks

2) The $106m venture financing of INUITIVE by Dor Tzafniuk, Shlomo Gadot and Yinniu Microelectronics (Wuxi)

3) CyberStarts, Index Ventures and Insight Partners’ $100m venture financing of Wiz

4) The $45m venture financing of Percepto by Arkin Holdings, Atento Capital, Delek US Holdings, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Spider Capital, State of Mind Ventures, Summit Peak Investments and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP)

5) Greylock Partners and Kleiner Perkins’ venture financing of Apiiro for $35m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.