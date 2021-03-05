The $3.1bn merger with Line and Shiodome Z Holdings was the technology industry’s biggest cybersecurity deal of Q4 2020 as cybersecurity deals worth $11.59bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 17.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 20.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $14.63bn.
In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 11.34% over the last four-quarter average with 258 deals against the average of 291 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $6.13bn.
technology industry cybersecurity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals
The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals accounted for 68.2% of the overall value during Q4 2020.
The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $7.9bn, against the overall value of $11.59bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) The $3.1bn merger with Line and Shiodome Z Holdings
2) The $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin by Nasdaq
3) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group
4) The $670m acquisition of Expanse by Palo Alto Networks
5) Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund and ClearSky Ventures’ private equity with FireEye for $400m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.