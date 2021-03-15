Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $2.73bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $1bn acquisition of Adjust being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 69.9% over the previous month of $9.07bn and a drop of 30.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.95bn.
In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 15.22% with 78 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 92 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $1.53bn in February 2021.
technology industry cybersecurity deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 65.8% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $1.8bn, against the overall value of $2.73bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust
2) The $417.57m private equity deal with Node4 by Providence Equity Partners
3) Palo Alto Networks’ $156m acquisition of Bridgecrew
4) The $120m venture financing deal of Cyesec by 83North Venture Capital and EQT Partners
5) Tiger Global Management’s venture financing deal with TigerGraph for $105m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.