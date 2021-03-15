Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $2.73bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $1bn acquisition of Adjust being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 69.9% over the previous month of $9.07bn and a drop of 30.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.95bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 15.22% with 78 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 92 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $1.53bn in February 2021.

technology industry cybersecurity deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 65.8% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $1.8bn, against the overall value of $2.73bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

2) The $417.57m private equity deal with Node4 by Providence Equity Partners

3) Palo Alto Networks’ $156m acquisition of Bridgecrew

4) The $120m venture financing deal of Cyesec by 83North Venture Capital and EQT Partners

5) Tiger Global Management’s venture financing deal with TigerGraph for $105m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.