Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $8.91bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 90.8% over the previous month of $4.67bn and a rise of 157.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.46bn.
In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 26.88% with 68 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 93 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $8.78bn in January 2021.
technology industry cybersecurity deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 96.04% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $8.56bn, against the overall value of $8.91bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta
2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax
3) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $525m venture financing of Lacework
4) The $150m private equity deal of Tanium by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
5) Francisco Partners Management and NightDragon Security’s private equity deal with Iboss Inc for $145m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.