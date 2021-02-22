Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $8.91bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 90.8% over the previous month of $4.67bn and a rise of 157.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.46bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 26.88% with 68 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 93 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $8.78bn in January 2021.

technology industry cybersecurity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 96.04% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $8.56bn, against the overall value of $8.91bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $525m venture financing of Lacework

4) The $150m private equity deal of Tanium by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

5) Francisco Partners Management and NightDragon Security’s private equity deal with Iboss Inc for $145m.

