Total technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals worth $1.37bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 82.4% over the previous month of $7.8bn and a drop of 33.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.07bn.

Comparing cybersecurity M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.1bn. At the country level, the Germany topped the list in terms of deal value at $1000m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 12 deals, followed by the Germany with four and Japan with two.

In 2021, as of February, technology cybersecurity M&A deals worth $9.17bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 239.6% year on year.

technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity M&A deals accounted for 99.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity M&A deals stood at $1.36bn, against the overall value of $1.37bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

2) The $156m acquisition of Bridgecrew by Palo Alto Networks

3) Tenable’s $98m acquisition of Alsid

4) The $62.5m acquisition of InteliSecure by Proofpoint

5) The merger of Hyper and Security A for $45.34m.

