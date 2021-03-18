Total technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals worth $1.37bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 82.4% over the previous month of $7.8bn and a drop of 33.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.07bn.
Comparing cybersecurity M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.1bn. At the country level, the Germany topped the list in terms of deal value at $1000m.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of cybersecurity M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 12 deals, followed by the Germany with four and Japan with two.
In 2021, as of February, technology cybersecurity M&A deals worth $9.17bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 239.6% year on year.
technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five cybersecurity M&A deals accounted for 99.6% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity M&A deals stood at $1.36bn, against the overall value of $1.37bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust
2) The $156m acquisition of Bridgecrew by Palo Alto Networks
3) Tenable’s $98m acquisition of Alsid
4) The $62.5m acquisition of InteliSecure by Proofpoint
5) The merger of Hyper and Security A for $45.34m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.