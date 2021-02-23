Total technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals worth $7.8bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 122.2% over the previous month of $3.51bn and a rise of 406.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.54bn.
Comparing cybersecurity M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.74bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.74bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of cybersecurity M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 15 deals, followed by the Germany with two and the UK with two.
In 2021, as of January, technology cybersecurity M&A deals worth $7.8bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 458.6% year on year.
technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five cybersecurity M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity M&A deals stood at $7.8bn, against the overall value of $7.8bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta
2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax
3) Rapid7’s $50m acquisition of Alcide.IO
4) The $3.25m acquisition of Brace168 by Cipherpoint
5) Aggity Europe’s acquisition of Servicios Administrados Mexis for $2.42m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.