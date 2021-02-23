Total technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals worth $7.8bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 122.2% over the previous month of $3.51bn and a rise of 406.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.54bn.

Comparing cybersecurity M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.74bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.74bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 15 deals, followed by the Germany with two and the UK with two.

In 2021, as of January, technology cybersecurity M&A deals worth $7.8bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 458.6% year on year.

technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity M&A deals stood at $7.8bn, against the overall value of $7.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax

3) Rapid7’s $50m acquisition of Alcide.IO

4) The $3.25m acquisition of Brace168 by Cipherpoint

5) Aggity Europe’s acquisition of Servicios Administrados Mexis for $2.42m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.