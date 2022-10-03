Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals total $553.3m globally in August 2022

The $100m venture financing of Talon Cyber Security was the technology industry’s top cybersecurity venture financing deal as total deals worth $553.3m were announced globally in August 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.6% over the previous month of $618.73m and a drop of 66.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.63bn.

Comparing cybersecurity venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $329.65m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $324.99m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity venture financing deals activity in August 2022 was the US with 21 deals, followed by the Israel with four and Singapore with three.

In 2022, as of August, technology cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $9.25bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 42.9% year on year.

technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 54.2% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $300m, against the overall value of $553.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ballistic Ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Falcon Fund, George Kurtz, Lightspeed Management Company, Merlin Ventures, Sorenson Capital Partners, Syn Ventures and Team8 $100m venture financing deal with Talon Cyber Security

2) The $70m venture financing of TXOne Networks by CDIB Capital Group, CHT Security, Chun-I Wu, MediaTek, PT Kaia Kapital Indonesia, Simplo Technology, Steven Pan, Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable, TaYa Ventures and TGVest Capital

3) 5Y Capital, Hillhouse Capital, Pavilion Capital, Prosperity 7 Ventures and Yun Qi Capital $60m venture financing deal with Zilliz

4) The $40m venture financing of Shoreline Labs by Bain Capital Ventures, Next Play Capital, Pear VC, Venrock and Westbridge Capital

5) 406 Ventures, Access Venture Partners, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners and Vistara Growth $30m venture financing deal with ThreatX

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.