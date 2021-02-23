The $525m venture financing of Lacework was the technology industry’s top cybersecurity venture financing deal as total deals worth $729.86m were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 36% over the previous month of $1.14bn and a drop of 15% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $858.37m.

Comparing cybersecurity venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $654.48m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $639.44m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 16 deals, followed by the China with four and Germany with three.

In 2021, as of January, technology cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $729.86m were announced globally, marking a decrease of 0.3% year on year.

technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 86.7% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $633m, against the overall value of $729.86m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $525m venture financing of Lacework

2) The $40m venture financing of Swimlane by Energy Investment Partners

3) Hillhead venture capital, Jeneration Capital, Jingwei China and Jinshajiang Venture Capital’ $28m venture financing of Shupeng Technology (Shenzhen)

4) The $25m venture financing of JumpCloud by BlackRock, General Atlantic, H.I.G. Growth Partners and OurCrowd

5) Bessemer Venture Partners, FundFire, iNovia Capital, Mistral Venture Partners, Ridge Ventures and ScaleUP Ventures’ venture financing of Third Blink Software for $15m.

