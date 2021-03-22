The $120m venture financing of Cyesec was the technology industry’s top cybersecurity venture financing deal as total deals worth $949.86m were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 8.8% over the previous month of $873.11m and a rise of 8.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $875.52m.

Comparing cybersecurity venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $762.09m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $745.07m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 25 deals, followed by the China with six and the UK with three.

In 2021, as of February, technology cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $1.82bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 20.1% year on year.

technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 53.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $506m, against the overall value of $949.86m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North Venture Capital and EQT Partners’ $120m venture financing of Cyesec

2) The $105m venture financing of TigerGraph by Tiger Global Management

3) 32 Equity, Bond Capital Management, Durable Capital Partners, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, General Atlantic, Liberty Media, LionTree Partners, Revolution Growth and The Partnership Fund for New York City’ $100m venture financing of Secure Identity

4) The $100m venture financing of Axonius by Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, OpenView Advisors, Stripes Group and Vertex

5) Access Venture Partners, Noro-Moseley Partners and Summit Partners’ venture financing of Red Canary for $81m.

