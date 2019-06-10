Total technology industry deals for April 2019 worth $25.96bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 46.4% over the previous month and a drop of 56.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $59.41bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 7.5% over the last 12-month average with 1383 deals against the average of 1286 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $14.04bn.

Technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 26.9% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $7bn, against the overall value of $25.96bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Telenor’s $2.11bn stake acquisition of DNA.

In second place was the $1.7bn private equity deal with Electronics For Imaging by Siris Capital Group and in third place was Elliott Management’s $1.35bn private equity deal with SAP.

The $1bn private equity deal with Uber Advanced Technologies Group by Denso, SoftBank Vision Fund and Toyota Motor and Hg Saturn Fund’s private equity deal with Visma for $834.85m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

