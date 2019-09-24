Total technology industry deals for August 2019 worth $40.28bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template27_Monthly_8_2019_technology____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 6.6% over the previous month and a drop of 20.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $50.65bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 20.1% over the last 12-month average with 1119 deals against the average of 1401 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $25.6bn.

Technology industry deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 50.6% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $20.4bn, against the overall value of $40.28bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom’s $10.7bn asset transaction with Symantec

2) The $2.7bn acquisition of Pivotal Software by VMware

3) Groupe Bruxelles Lambert’s $2.69bn acquisition of Webhelp Groupe

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $2.2bn acquisition of Global Switch Holdings by Jiangsu Shagang Group

5) VMware’s private equity deal with Carbon Black for $2.1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.