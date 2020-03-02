Total technology industry deals for January 2020 worth $42.98bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 11.9% over the previous month and a drop of 7.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $46.59bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 12.7% over the last 12-month average with 1295 deals against the average of 1483 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $16.77bn.

Technology industry deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 46.9% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $20.16bn, against the overall value of $42.98bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Visa’s $5.3bn acquisition of Plaid Technologies

2) The $5bn private equity deal with Veeam Software by Insight Partners

3) Hitachi’s $4.9bn acquisition of Hitachi High-Technologies

4) The $2.56bn acquisition of Global Blue by Far Point Acquisition

5) Saudi Telecom’s acquisition of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications for $2.39bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

