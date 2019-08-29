Total technology industry deals for July 2019 worth $33.21bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 47.6% over the previous month and a drop of 39.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $54.65bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 1.2% over the last 12-month average with 1384 deals against the average of 1368 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $20.71bn.

Technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 49.8% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $16.55bn, against the overall value of $33.21bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DISH Network’s $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US

2) The $4.05bn private equity deal with Altran Technologies by Elliott Capital Advisors

3) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar

4) The $2.6bn acquisition of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems

5) Applied Materials’ acquisition of Hitachi Kokusai Electric for $2.2bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.