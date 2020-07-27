Total technology industry deals for June 2020 worth $49.87bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 4.2% over the previous month and a rise of 14.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $43.65bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 1.7% over the last 12-month average with 1500 deals against the average of 1475 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $18.09bn.

Technology industry deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 40.5% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $20.21bn, against the overall value of $49.87bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation for $9.39bn

2) The $5.55bn private equity deal with Masmovil Ibercom by Cinven Capital Management, KKR &Inc, Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U and Providence Equity Partners

3) Zynga’s $1.85bn acquisition of Peak Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama

4) The $1.72bn private equity deal with Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane by Ardian Holding and Canson Capital Partners

5) Telxius Telecom’s asset transaction with Telefonica Deutschland for $1.7bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

