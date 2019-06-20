Total technology industry deals for May 2019 worth $49.97bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 83.1% over the previous month and a drop of 5.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $52.76bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 7.6% over the last 12-month average with 1418 deals against the average of 1318 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $29.92bn.

Technology industry deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 43.8% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $21.91bn, against the overall value of $49.97bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Digital Colony Management and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s $14.3bn private equity deal with Zayo Group Holdings.

In second place was the $2.24bn private equity deal with Vodafone New Zealand by Brookfield Asset Management and Infratil and in third place was ATC Heston’s $1.85bn acquisition of Eaton Towers Holding.

The $1.76bn asset transaction with Marvell Technology Group by NXP Semiconductors and Ion Investment Group’s acquisition of Acuris Group for $1.76bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.