Total technology industry deals for Q2 2019 worth $143.55bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template28_Quarterly_2_2019_technology____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 9.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 19.03% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $177.53bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 7.8% over the last four-quarter average with 4195 deals against the average of 3891 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $86.35bn.

Technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 34.9% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $50.13bn, against the overall value of $143.55bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Salesforce.Com’s $15.7bn acquisition of Tableau Software.

In second place was the $14.3bn private equity deal with Zayo Group Holdings by Digital Colony Management and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund and in third place was Infineon Technologies’ $10.05bn acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor.

The $5.68bn acquisition of Altran Technologies by Capgemini and Publicis Groupe’s acquisition of Epsilon Data Management for $4.4bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.