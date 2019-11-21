Total technology industry deals for Q3 2019 worth $108.39bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 32.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $161.47bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 0.5% over the last four-quarter average with 4191 deals against the average of 4211 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $62.23bn.

Technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 25.3% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $27.37bn, against the overall value of $108.39bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom’s $10.7bn asset transaction with Symantec

2) The $5.87bn asset transaction with Vodafone Italia by Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

3) DISH Network’s $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US

4) The $3.1bn acquisition of RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte. by Qualcomm

5) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund’s private equity deal with Waystar for $2.7bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

