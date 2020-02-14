Total technology industry deals for Q4 2019 worth $142.88bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 29.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 2.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $147.59bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 1.9% over the last four-quarter average with 4400 deals against the average of 4483 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $71.31bn.

Technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 22.3% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $31.91bn, against the overall value of $142.88bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Flutter Entertainment’s $9.16bn acquisition of The Stars Group

2) The $8.4bn acquisition of InterXion Holding by Digital Realty Trust

3) Apollo Global Management’s $6bn private equity deal with Tech Data

4) The $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn by Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners

5) viagogo’s acquisition of StubHub for $4.05bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.