Total technology industry deals worth $88.42bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 10.1% over the previous month of $98.36bn and a drop of 0.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $88.45bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.36% with 1637 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1694 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $58.59bn in February 2021.
technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 37.03% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $32.74bn, against the overall value of $88.42bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) TPG Capital’s $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV
2) The $6.5bn acquisition of Coherent by II-VI
3) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory
4) The $6.17bn acquisition deal of Coherent by MKS Instruments
5) Insight Partners and Stone Point Capital’s private equity deal with CoreLogic for $6bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.