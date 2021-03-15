Total technology industry deals worth $88.42bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.1% over the previous month of $98.36bn and a drop of 0.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $88.45bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.36% with 1637 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1694 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $58.59bn in February 2021.

technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 37.03% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $32.74bn, against the overall value of $88.42bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TPG Capital’s $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV

2) The $6.5bn acquisition of Coherent by II-VI

3) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

4) The $6.17bn acquisition deal of Coherent by MKS Instruments

5) Insight Partners and Stone Point Capital’s private equity deal with CoreLogic for $6bn.

