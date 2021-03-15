Total technology industry future of work deals worth $4.79bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $1bn acquisition of Adjust being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48% over the previous month of $9.21bn and a drop of 23.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.27bn.

In terms of number of future of work deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.80% with 76 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 79 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with future of work deals worth $3.49bn in February 2021.

technology industry future of work deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five future of work deals accounted for 73.1% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five future of work deals stood at $3.5bn, against the overall value of $4.79bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry future of work deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

2) The $1bn acquisition of Innovyze by Autodesk

3) Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management’s $750m venture financing of UiPath

4) The $550m private equity deal of Qualtrics International by Silver Lake Partners

5) Bain &Inc, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Advisors, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Shasta Ventures Management and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing deal with Highspot for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

