Technology industry future of work venture financing deals total $1.6bn globally in March 2022

The $213m venture financing of Astronomer was the technology industry’s top future of work venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.6bn were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 228.2% over the previous month of $499.76m and a drop of 1.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.67bn.

Comparing future of work venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.01bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.01bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry future of work venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of future of work venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 28 deals, followed by the China with ten and the UK with six.

In 2022, as of March, technology future of work venture financing deals worth $4.34bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 9% year on year.

technology industry future of work venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry future of work venture financing deals accounted for 38.05% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology future of work venture financing deals stood at $625m, against the overall value of $1.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry future of work venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners,JPMorgan Chase,K5 Global,Meritech Capital Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Sierra Ventures,Sutter Hill Ventures and Venrock $213m venture financing deal with Astronomer

2) The $115m venture financing of Staffbase by General Atlantic,Insight Partners and Summit Partners

3) Alkeon Capital Management,Alpaca VC,BlackRock,Fischer Homes,GreenPoint Partners,Harmonic Growth Partners,JLL Spark,Lux Capital,Menlo Ventures,Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund,Navitas Capital,Nine Four Ventures,PSP Growth,Sino Group and Taronga Ventures $102m venture financing deal with Open Space Labs

4) The $100m venture financing of Cowbell Cyber by Anthemis Group,Nyca Partners,Permira Funds,PruVen Capital and Viola FinTech

5) 500 Fintech,Active CapitalB.V.,Clear Haven Capital Management,David Bohnett,GTMFund,PeakSpan Capital and Scott Weller $95m venture financing deal with Back Office