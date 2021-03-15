Total technology industry internet of things deals worth $7.68bn were announced globally for February 2021, with the $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 22.8% over the previous month of $9.95bn and a drop of 37.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $12.27bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 32.98% with 63 deals in February 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 94 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with internet of things deals worth $5.94bn in February 2021.

technology industry internet of things deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five internet of things deals accounted for 92.1% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $7.07bn, against the overall value of $7.68bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

2) The $400m acquisition of Xirgo Technologies by Sensata Technologies Holding

3) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

4) The $270m venture financing deal of Plume Design by Insight Partners

5) Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management’s venture financing deal with Standard Cognition for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.