Total technology industry internet of things M&A deals worth $6.33bn were announced globally in February 2021, led by Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 26.6% over the previous month of $8.62bn and a drop of 41.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.78bn.

Comparing internet of things M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.9bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.9bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry internet of things M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of internet of things M&A deals activity in February 2021 was the US with seven deals, followed by the UK with five and China with two.

In 2021, as of February, technology internet of things M&A deals worth $14.94bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 80.05% year on year.

technology industry internet of things M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top three internet of things M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top three technology internet of things M&A deals stood at $6.33bn, against the overall value of $6.33bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry internet of things M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

2) The $400m acquisition of Xirgo Technologies by Sensata Technologies Holding

3) Cogobuy Group’s $23.22m acquisition of EZ Robot

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.