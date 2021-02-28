Total technology industry internet of things venture financing deals worth $1.06bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in January 2021, led by $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 2.9% over the previous month of $1.03bn and a rise of 246.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $306.22m.

Asia-Pacific held an 86.18% share of the global technology industry internet of things venture financing deal value that totalled $1.23bn in January 2021. With an 85.37% share and deals worth $1.05bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s internet of things venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of internet of things venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 29 deals during January 2021, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 11.54% over the 12-month average. China recorded 23 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 95.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things venture financing deals stood at $1.01bn, against the overall value of $1.06bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund’s $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $300m venture financing of Didi Chuxing by CCB International Holdings, Guotai Junan International, IDG Capital and Russia-China Investment Fund

3) Guofang Capital, Olympus Capital, Shaoxing Yuexin Fund and Yunfeng Fund L.P’s $154.14m venture financing of MEMSIC

4) The $107.9m venture financing of SShanghai Tiandihui Supply Chain Management by CITIC Securities, Qifu Capital Management, Unicom Capital and Yingshi Fund

5) CITIC Industrial Fund, Fangguang Capital and SDIC China Merchants Investment Management’ venture financing of Jaka Robot for $46.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.