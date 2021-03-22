The $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics was the technology industry’s top internet of things venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.35bn were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 5.5% over the previous month of $1.28bn and a rise of 49.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $902.07m.

Comparing internet of things venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $882.25m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $877.95m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry internet of things venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of internet of things venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 19 deals, followed by the China with five and the UK with four.

In 2021, as of February, technology internet of things venture financing deals worth $2.64bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 31.1% year on year.

technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 75.5% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things venture financing deals stood at $1.02bn, against the overall value of $1.35bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s $350m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $270m venture financing of Plume Design by Insight Partners

3) Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management’ $150m venture financing of Standard Cognition

4) The $150m venture financing of Locus Robotics by Bond Capital Partners (UK), Prologis Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management

5) Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, OpenView Advisors, Stripes Group and Vertex’s venture financing of Axonius for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.