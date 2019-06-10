Total technology industry M&A deals in April 2019 worth $9.27bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 63.8% over the previous month and a drop of 74.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $36.86bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.21bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.97bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in April 2019 was the US with 198 deals, followed by the UK with 33 and Canada with 29.

In 2019, as of the end of April 2019, technology M&A deals worth $99.99bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 36.9% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 50.01% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $4.63bn, against the overall value of $9.27bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Telenor’s $2.11bn stake acquisition of DNA.

In second place was the $815m acquisition of The KEYW Holding by Jacobs Engineering Group and in third place was 2U’s $750m acquisition of Trilogy Education Services.

The $525.9m asset transaction with Fidelity Communications by Cable One and ON Semiconductor’s asset transaction with GlobalFoundries US for $430m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.