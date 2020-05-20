Total technology industry M&A deals in April 2020 worth $11.14bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 5.4% over the previous month and a drop of 54.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $24.67bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $9.65bn. At the country level, India topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.72bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in April 2020 was the US with 116 deals, followed by China with 25 and Japan with 22.

In 2020, as of the end of April 2020, technology M&A deals worth $62.29bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 44.1% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 79.1% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $8.81bn, against the overall value of $11.14bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Facebook’s $5.7bn acquisition of Jio Platforms

2) The $1.85bn acquisition of AirTrunk Operating by Macquarie Group

3) Cellnex Telecom’s $600.77m asset transaction with NOS SGPS

4) The $336.9m acquisition of Locojoy International by Aprogen KIC

5) Jinquan Yuanhe Investment Management and Pingsheng International Financial’s asset transaction with Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group for $324.74m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

