Total technology industry M&A deals in August 2020 worth $62.48bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 28.3% over the previous month and a rise of 158.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $24.14bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $29.77bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $29.75bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in August 2020 was the US with 173 deals, followed by China with 43 and the UK with 37.

In 2020, as of the end of August 2020, technology M&A deals worth $223.22bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 5.3% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 48.6% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $30.38bn, against the overall value of $62.48bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intercontinental Exchange’s $11bn acquisition of Ellie Mae

2) The $7.43bn acquisition of Sunrise Communications by Liberty Global

3) Roper Technologies’ $5.35bn acquisition of Vertafore

4) The $5bn acquisition of OSIsoft by AVEVA Group

5) Emerson Electric’s acquisition of Open Systems International for $1.6bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

