Total technology industry M&A deals in December 2019 worth $17.03bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 44.7% over the previous month and a drop of 35.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $26.51bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.99bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.95bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in December 2019 was the US with 152 deals, followed by the UK with 42 and Canada with 22.

In 2019, as of the end of December 2019, technology M&A deals worth $319.79bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 23.6% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 63.6% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $10.83bn, against the overall value of $17.03bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ $3.56bn asset transaction with Reliance Industrial Investments and

2) The $2.6bn acquisition of Cincinnati Bell by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

3) Intel’s $2bn acquisition of Habana Labs

4) The $1.65bn acquisition of Dynetics by Leidos Holdings

5) TELUS International’s acquisition of Competence Call Center for $1.01bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.