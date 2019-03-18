Total technology industry M&A deals in February 2019 worth $11.91bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 76.7% over the previous month and a drop of 68.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $37.8bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.77bn. At the country level, Switzerland topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.3bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2019 was the US with 167 deals, followed by the UK with 27 and Canada with 26.

In 2019, as of the end of February 2019, technology M&A deals worth $63.03bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 38.8% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in February 2019 : Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 74.4% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $8.87bn, against the overall value of $11.91bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Sunrise Communications’ $6.3bn acquisition of UPC Switzerland.

In second place was the $828.23m acquisition of Solium Capital by Morgan Stanley and in third place was Carbonite’s $618.5m acquisition of Webroot.

The $560m acquisition of Demisto by Palo Alto Networks and Qlik Technologies’ acquisition of Attunity for $560m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

