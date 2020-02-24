Total technology industry M&A deals in January 2020 worth $25.76bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 46.7% over the previous month and a drop of 3.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $26.78bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $10.41bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $10.22bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in January 2020 was the US with 200 deals, followed by the UK with 32 and Canada with 29.

In 2020, as of the end of January 2020, technology M&A deals worth $25.76bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 53.4% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 63.9% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $16.46bn, against the overall value of $25.76bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Visa’s $5.3bn acquisition of Plaid Technologies

2) The $4.9bn acquisition of Hitachi High-Technologies by Hitachi

3) Far Point Acquisition’s $2.56bn acquisition of Global Blue

4) The $2.39bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications by Saudi Telecom

5) Nebula Acquisition’s acquisition of Open Lending for $1.3bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

