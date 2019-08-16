Total technology industry M&A deals in July 2019 worth $14.51bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 70.9% over the previous month and a drop of 55.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $32.4bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $10.06bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $9.97bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in July 2019 was the US with 163 deals, followed by the UK with 29 and Japan with 28.

In 2019, as of the end of July 2019, technology M&A deals worth $195.44bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 30.3% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 76.2% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $11.05bn, against the overall value of $14.51bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DISH Network’s $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US

2) The $2.6bn acquisition of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems

3) Applied Materials’ $2.2bn acquisition of Hitachi Kokusai Electric

4) The $1bn asset transaction with Intel by Apple

5) IAC/InterActiveCorp’s acquisition of Turo for $250m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

