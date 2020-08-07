Total technology industry M&A deals in June 2020 worth $24.48bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_6_2020_technology__M_A___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 21.2% over the previous month and a drop of 0.01% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $24.47bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $12.69bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $11.81bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in June 2020 was the US with 150 deals, followed by China with 41 and the UK with 35.

In 2020, as of the end of June 2020, technology M&A deals worth $116.9bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 36.5% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 63.3% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $15.48bn, against the overall value of $24.48bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation for $9.39bn

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

2) The $1.85bn acquisition of Peak Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama by Zynga

3) Telxius Telecom’s $1.7bn asset transaction with Telefonica Deutschland

4) The $1.56bn acquisition of Tianjin Zhonghuan Electronics and Information (Group) by TCL

5) Mastercard’s acquisition of Finicity for $985m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.