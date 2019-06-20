Total technology industry M&A deals in May 2019 worth $19.11bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 85.9% over the previous month and a drop of 38.02% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $30.83bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.29bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.26bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in May 2019 was the US with 180 deals, followed by the UK with 40 and Canada with 29.

In 2019, as of the end of May 2019, technology M&A deals worth $119.82bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 38.8% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 43.1% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $8.23bn, against the overall value of $19.11bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was ATC Heston’s $1.85bn acquisition of Eaton Towers Holding.

In second place was the $1.76bn asset transaction with Marvell Technology Group by NXP Semiconductors and in third place was Ion Investment Group’s $1.76bn acquisition of Acuris Group.

The $1.57bn acquisition of Iliad TowerCo by Cellnex Telecom and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s acquisition of Cray for $1.3bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

