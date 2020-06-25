Total technology industry M&A deals in May 2020 worth $30.64bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_5_2020_technology__M_A___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 174.8% over the previous month and a rise of 27.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $24.11bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $20.19bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $19.25bn.

Given the current climate, how long do you anticipate it will take for the global economy to recover post Covid-19? Less than one year

One year to less than three years

Three years to less than five years

More than five years View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in May 2020 was the US with 116 deals, followed by the UK with 23 and Japan with 22.

In 2020, as of the end of May 2020, technology M&A deals worth $93.8bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 31.3% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 78.1% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $23.94bn, against the overall value of $30.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ‘s $18.82bn merger of O2 Holding and Virgin Media

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

2) The $2.5bn acquisition of Navihealth by OptumHealth

3) Cisco Systems’ $1bn acquisition of ThousandEyes

4) The $900m acquisition of Moovit App Global by Intel

5) Apttus’ acquisition of AppExtremes for $715m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.