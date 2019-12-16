Total technology industry M&A deals in November 2019 worth $33.15bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 16.3% over the previous month and a rise of 27.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $26.03bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $17.3bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $17.22bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in November 2019 was the US with 166 deals, followed by the UK with 46 and Japan with 26.

In 2019, as of the end of November 2019, technology M&A deals worth $299.98bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 25.2% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 49.5% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $16.42bn, against the overall value of $33.15bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) viagogo’s $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub

2) The $4bn acquisition of Honey Science by PayPal Holdings

3) The $3.1bn merger of Line and Yahoo Japan

4) The $2.97bn acquisition of Sumo Group by Tencent Holdings

5) Fujifilm’s acquisition of Fuji Xerox for $2.3bn.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

