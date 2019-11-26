Total technology industry M&A deals in October 2019 worth $28.34bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 201.4% over the previous month and a rise of 0.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $28.12bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.91bn. At the country level, Canada topped the list in terms of deal value at $9.33bn.

In terms of volume, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in October 2019 was the US with 198 deals, followed by the UK with 37 and Japan with 27.

In 2019, as of the end of October 2019, technology M&A deals worth $273.21bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 26.7% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 79.3% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $22.49bn, against the overall value of $28.34bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Paddy Power Betfair’s $9.16bn acquisition of The Stars Group

2) The $8.4bn acquisition of InterXion Holding by Digital Realty Trust

3) Cellnex Telecom’s $2.46bn asset transaction with Arqvia Group

4) The $1.95bn asset transaction with AT&T by Liberty Latin America

5) Q2’s acquisition of Lender Performance Group for $510m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

