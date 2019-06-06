Total technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2019 worth $89.98bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $107.12bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $60.85bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $59.61bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q1 2019 was the US with 532 deals, followed by the UK with 111 and Canada with 82.

In 2019, as of the end of Q1 2019, technology M&A deals worth $89.98bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 17.1% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 63.9% of the overall value during Q1 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $57.45bn, against the overall value of $89.98bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q1 2019 was Fiserv’s $39.15bn acquisition of First Data.

In second place was the $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox Technologies by NVIDIA and in third place was Sunrise Communications’ $6.3bn acquisition of UPC Switzerland.

The $3.1bn acquisition of Careem Networks FZ by Uber Technologies and DXC Technology’s acquisition of Luxoft Holding for $2bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

