Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2020 worth $65.23bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 27.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 11.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $73.54bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $28.52bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $19.83bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q2 2020 was the US with 395 deals, followed by China with 91 and the UK with 84.

In 2020, as of the end of Q2 2020, technology M&A deals worth $116.9bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 36.5% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 58.7% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $38.26bn, against the overall value of $65.23bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of O2 Holding and Virgin Media for $18.82bn

2) The $9.39bn merger of GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation by

3) Facebook’s $5.7bn acquisition of Jio Platforms

4) The $2.5bn acquisition of Navihealth by OptumHealth

5) Zynga’s acquisition of Peak Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama for $1.85bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

