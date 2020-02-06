Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019 worth $76.38bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 17% over the previous quarter and a drop of 8.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $83.99bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $37.7bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $27.97bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q4 2019 was the US with 530 deals, followed by the UK with 127 and Canada with 77.

In 2019, as of the end of Q4 2019, technology M&A deals worth $319.79bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 23.6% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 38.2% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $29.18bn, against the overall value of $76.38bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Flutter Entertainment’s $9.16bn acquisition of The Stars Group

2) The $8.4bn acquisition of InterXion Holding by Digital Realty Trust

3) viagogo’s $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub

4) The $4bn acquisition of Honey Science by PayPal Holdings

5) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ asset transaction with Reliance Industrial Investments and for $3.56bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.