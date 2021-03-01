Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.19bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in January 2021, led by Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $432.54m acquisition of Shenzhen Lanren Online Technology Co, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 83.3% over the previous month of $7.11bn and a drop of 88.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.08bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 1.58% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021. With a 1.07% share and deals worth $804.37m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 87 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 48.52% over the previous month and a drop of 34.59% over the 12-month average. China recorded 26 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 69.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $826.15m, against the overall value of $1.19bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $432.54m acquisition of Shenzhen Lanren Online Technology Co

2) The $159.67m acquisition of Beijing ZTE Gundam Communication Technology by Beijing Yitang Semiconductor Industry Investment Center

3) Dagang NeXchange’s $116.1m acquisition of Silterra Malaysia Sdn

4) The $62.28m acquisition of Pentagon Holdco by ReadyTech

5) Shaoxing Lanyue Film and Television Partnership (Limited Partnership)’s acquisition of Zhejiang Shengxi Huashi Culture Media for $55.55m.

