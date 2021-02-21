Total technology industry M&A deals worth $10.66bn were announced in Germany in January 2021, with American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.5% over the previous month of $8.7bn and a rise of 656.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.41bn.

Germany held a 14.19% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Germany recorded 24 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 22.58% over the previous month and a rise of 4.35% over the 12-month average.

Germany technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $10.66bn, against the overall value of $10.66bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU

2) The $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio by SAP

3) Elisa’ $73m acquisition of camLine.

