Technology industry M&A deals total $100.6bn in US in January 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $100.6bn were announced in the US in January 2022, with Microsoft’s $68.7bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 592.8% over the previous month of $14.52bn and a rise of 272.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $26.99bn.
The US held a 91.98% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $109.37bn in January 2022.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 297 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 21.72% over the previous month and a rise of 17.86% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 92.9% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $93.4bn, against the overall value of $100.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Microsoft $68.7bn acquisition deal with Activision Blizzard
2) The $12.7bn acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive Software
3) Aptiv $4.3bn acquisition deal with Wind River Systems
4) The $4.1bn acquisition of Cloudmed by R1 RCM
5) Sony Interactive Entertainment $3.6bn acquisition deal with Bungie