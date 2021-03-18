Total technology industry M&A deals worth $15.76bn were announced in Europe in February 2021, led by Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 39.8% over the previous month of $26.18bn and a drop of 14.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $18.43bn.

Europe held a 31.80% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $49.56bn in February 2021. With a 13.70% share and deals worth $6.79bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 177 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 9.23% over the previous month and a drop of 3.80% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 55 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 91.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $14.38bn, against the overall value of $15.76bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

3) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

4) The $765m acquisition of Easybrain by Embracer Group

5) Cision’s acquisition of Runtime Collective for $450m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.