Total technology industry M&A deals worth $309.05m were announced in the UK in January 2021, with John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 90.5% over the previous month of $3.26bn and a drop of 97.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.97bn.

The UK held a 0.41% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 43 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 30.65% over the previous month and a drop of 12.24% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $308.75m, against the overall value of $309.05m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi

2) The $10m acquisition of YoYo Games by Opera

3) Datametrex AI’ $0.75m acquisition of Concierge Medical Practice.

